BC Ferries is reminding customers that drugs and alcohol are prohibited at its terminals and onboard its ships.

In a news release, BC Ferries also said any customers who arrive at the terminals impaired will be reported to police. According to BC Ferries, over the last fiscal year, there were 127 separate incidents where police were called to one of the terminals for a possible impaired walk-on passenger or driver.

Corrine Storey, vice-president of BC Ferries’ Customer Services, said the company has a zero tolerance policy for passengers under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

BC Ferries reports people suspected of operating their vehicles while intoxicated to local police and it encourages customers who witness the consumption of drugs or alcohol to report it to an employee.

Cst. Melissa Wutke, a spokesperson with RCMP traffic services’ division, said drivers should realize a ferry crossing is not a good excuse to use alcohol or drugs, then get into a vehicle.