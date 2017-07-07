BC Ferries says hundreds of travelers may have been overcharged on Friday morning.

The company had promoted a special discounted fare for passengers on the 7 a.m. ferry from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen.

Instead of the tax-inclusive $59, roughly 200 passengers were charged the regular rate of approximately $73.

BC Ferries blamed a computer glitch and has promised to rectify the error saying any customer that didn’t get the discount will be compensated.

Those affected should contact BC Ferries Customer Service.