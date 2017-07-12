OTTAWA — The Bank of Canada is scheduled to announce its key interest rate target later today, and expectations are it will raise it for the first time in nearly seven years.

A majority of economists expect the central bank to raise the rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 0.75 per cent.

Such a move would increase the costs of variable rate mortgages, home equity lines of credit and other loans linked to the big bank prime rates.

The announcement comes following a series of data suggesting the economy started the year on a strong footing even as inflation has remained below the Bank of Canada's target of two per cent.

The central bank last raised its key interest rate target in September 2010.

The Canadian Press