The latest winter storm has helped down power lines in several areas across Vancouver Island tonight

On the South Island, outages are reported in North Saanich, Central Saanich, Saanich, View Royal, Highlands, Shawnigan Lake, Duncan, North Cowichan and Lake Cowichan.

Elsewhere, BC Hydro crews are responding to power failures in Bowser, Courtenay, Coombs, Errington and Campbell River.

More than 7500 customers are affected.

The snow, freezing rain and rain is also causing severe delays for both arrivals and departures at Victoria International Airport.

Flights to and from Vancouver and Calgary were running more than an hour behind schedule, some flights were cancelled altogether.

Harbour Air and Helijet cancelled all remaining flights for the day earlier in the afternoon.

BC transit buses also faced delays and route alternations because of bad weather tonight.

A winter weather warning from Environment Canada remains in effect for Greater Victoria, East Vancouver Island and the Southern Gulf Islands Wednesday night.

Saanich/Twitter/Terry Niles

Nanaimo/Twitter/Douglas Pynn