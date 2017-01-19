Baby on board: couple allegedly dealing drugs from car with baby in back seat

OSHAWA, Ont. — Police say a couple of alleged drug dealers had a baby with them as they sold fentanyl in a city east of Toronto.

Durham regional police say officers conducting an ongoing drug investigation saw two people allegedly making drug deals from a car in Oshawa, Ont., on Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators say when they moved in to arrest the pair, a baby was found in the back seat.

They say fentanyl and cash were seized and the infant was turned over to a family member.

Police say a search warrant executed at an Oshawa home resulted in the seizure of drug paraphernalia.

A 34-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman — both from Oshawa — are charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The Canadian Press