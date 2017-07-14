CHEK News, Weather, Sports, and TV.

CBC Regional News

Man who killed B.C. RCMP officer in drunk driving crash to be sentenced today
July 14, 2017
New measures boost addiction treatment access in Victoria
July 14, 2017
Cruel welcome back for Ashcroft Indian Band reserve evacuees
July 14, 2017
'It's too late in the game': Indigenous leader says MMIW inquiry must continue despite criticism
July 14, 2017
Lumber prices see 'big jump' after wildfires in B.C.
July 14, 2017
Vancouver police looking for high-risk sex offender at large
July 14, 2017
Williams Lake mayor fired up over alleged lootings and arsons
July 13, 2017
Use barges to ease Massey Tunnel congestion, says B.C. longshoreman
July 13, 2017

Canadian Press

Quebec man charged with hit and run in death of two-year-old boy granted bail

July 14, 2017

Tragically Hip rocker Gord Downie’s fund announces new Halifax ‘legacy rooms’

July 14, 2017

Baby hawk in care of eagle parents gets special attention in Sidney, B.C.

July 14, 2017

Federal Court rejects attempt to block bee pesticide lawsuit

July 14, 2017

Foregone revenue of $130K to replace passports, documents lost in Fort Mac fire

July 14, 2017

Ombudsman investigating if vulnerable women and kids getting tax benefits

July 14, 2017

CHEK Sports

HarbourCats broadcaster living his baseball dream
July 13, 2017
Claire Eccles makes first WCL start tonight against Pippins
July 12, 2017
North American Indigenous Games offers unique opportunity for Island Teens
July 12, 2017
Chemainus Baseball Association reaches out to Cuban team, sparks bond and a return trip
July 11, 2017
District 7 little league playoffs kick off at National Diamond
July 10, 2017
Plays of the week
July 10, 2017
Cobble Hill man says Duncan bypass would ease commute for many
July 12, 2017
Performers arrive in Victoria for first annual Downtown Victoria Buskers Festival
July 11, 2017
Caution urged as Vancouver Island faces high fire danger
July 10, 2017
Langford man gets Ferrari impounded, wants speed limit changes on Malahat
July 10, 2017
Think your car doesn't get hot on a 20-degree day? Think again
July 07, 2017
CRD urged to take action on Thetis Lake cliff jumping
July 06, 2017
Vancouver Island doctors call for higher compensation for medically-assisted death
July 04, 2017
Bigger crowd, fewer arrests for Canada Day in Victoria compared to last year
July 02, 2017
UPDATED WITH VIDEO: Hundreds attend Big Gay Dog Walk in Victoria
July 02, 2017
Victoria welcomes 152 new Canadians in a special citizenship ceremony
July 01, 2017

