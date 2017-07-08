CHEK News, Weather, Sports, and TV.

CBC Regional News

6 memorable photos from the past week in B.C.
July 08, 2017
'A strong car and lots of gas in the garage': B.C. residents prepare for the worst as wildfire threat grows
July 08, 2017
The B.C. Liberals should offer up one of their own for the job of Speaker
July 08, 2017
Doctor's warning to music festival attendees: 'Be careful in the heat'
July 07, 2017
Towns, airports evacuated across B.C. Interior as wildfires burn out of control
July 07, 2017
'Hey! Listen!' Legend of Zelda escape room gets Vancouver fans playing classic game in new way
July 07, 2017
Resident upset over Vancouver's 'Putin-esque' park acquisition strategy
July 07, 2017
'Your children could've died': VPD officer scolds mother accused of leaving kids in hot car
July 07, 2017

Canadian Press

B.C. wildfires burning out of control; province-wide state of emergency declared

July 08, 2017

Quebec man petitions provincial government to legalize squirrel hunting

July 08, 2017

Trump agrees to anti-protectionist measures, but not climate change, at G20

July 08, 2017

Ontario ticket takes Friday night’s $23.6 million Lotto Max jackpot

July 08, 2017

Missing mushroom picker from Europe resurfaces in Northwest Territories

July 07, 2017

Carolyn Bennett promises Canada will not let down families of MMIW

July 07, 2017

CHEK Sports

Matt Irwin reflects on improbable personal journey to Stanley Cup Final
July 07, 2017
North Saanich teen off to Pinehurst for golf World Championship
July 06, 2017
Cole Pickup says goodbye to home, Q Centre as he leaves for university
July 05, 2017
HarbourCats confident in second half surge
July 03, 2017
Plays of the Week - July 3rd
July 03, 2017
Game On! - July 2nd, 2017
July 02, 2017
Top Stories

Think your car doesn't get hot on a 20-degree day? Think again
July 07, 2017
CRD urged to take action on Thetis Lake cliff jumping
July 06, 2017
Vancouver Island doctors call for higher compensation for medically-assisted death
July 04, 2017
Bigger crowd, fewer arrests for Canada Day in Victoria compared to last year
July 02, 2017
UPDATED WITH VIDEO: Hundreds attend Big Gay Dog Walk in Victoria
July 02, 2017
Victoria welcomes 152 new Canadians in a special citizenship ceremony
July 01, 2017
John Horgan will be first Victoria-based premier in 84 years
June 30, 2017
Summer election? A look at whether voters want another B.C. election
June 29, 2017
Experienced sailor helped save two teens from drowning at Thetis Lake
June 28, 2017
Victoria's mayor backs temporary work camps to ease construction backlog
June 27, 2017

