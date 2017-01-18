CHEK News, Weather, Sports, and TV.

CBC Regional News

Paralympic swimmer Tyler Mrak, 18, joins Kamloops swim team
January 17, 2017
The Foundation, iconic Vancouver vegetarian restaurant, to close
January 17, 2017
'You are not a bad mother': Husband pens letter to moms with post-partum depression after losing wife
January 17, 2017
Road salt runoff has conservationist worried about salmon
January 17, 2017
Much of B.C. getting warmer, but McBride walloped by several feet of snow
January 17, 2017

Canadian Press

Six stories in the news today, Jan. 18

January 18, 2017

A by-the-numbers look at social financing and social enterprises in Canada

January 18, 2017

Liberals look to create social finance strategy to help indigenous groups

January 18, 2017

More stops in Quebec today as PM Trudeau continues national tour

January 18, 2017

Senator wants inquiry after charges stayed against two women in Alberta killing

January 18, 2017

CHEK Sports

Victoria's Jamie Benn snaps
January 17, 2017
Victoria's Michael Saunders signs in Philly
January 17, 2017
Plays of the Week - 01/16/17
January 16, 2017
Game On! 01/15/17
January 15, 2017
After 'embarrassing' loss, Royals look to rebound against Moose Jaw
January 14, 2017

2016 Top Stories

TOP STORIES OF 2016: Royal Visit to Victoria
December 20, 2016
TOP STORIES OF 2016: Victoria Police chief scandal
December 21, 2016
TOP STORIES OF 2016: The fentanyl crisis
December 27, 2016
TOP STORIES OF 2016: Victoria's tent city
December 22, 2016
TOP STORIES OF 2016: Record real estate market
December 23, 2016

Top Stories

Island loggers await Trump's move on softwood lumber deal
January 17, 2017
B.C. health minister's tweet on tobacco consumption age garners controversy
January 17, 2017
Police close down Langford marijuana dispensary
January 17, 2017
Prolific offender arrested with loaded weapon in Nanaimo
January 17, 2017
First Nations take federal government to court over pipeline approval
January 17, 2017
Updated: Fatal crash closes Highway 4A near Coombs
January 17, 2017

