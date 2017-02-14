CHEK News, Weather, Sports, and TV.

CBC Regional News

Thousands join Women's Memorial March in Vancouver
February 14, 2017
David Emerson named B.C.'s trade envoy on softwood lumber
February 14, 2017
B.C. craft brewers know how to share the love, columnist says
February 14, 2017
Fireman breaks down door to wake sleeping tenant during Victoria fire
February 14, 2017
'This is what we've been fighting for,' says daughter as B.C. government announces Parkinson's coverage
February 14, 2017
Air India bomb-maker released from halfway house; now considered 'low risk' by National Parole Board
February 14, 2017
B.C. Interior warm-up brings increased risk of avalanche, thin ice
February 14, 2017
Coquitlam RCMP warn of internet romance fraudster targeting Metro Vancouver women
February 14, 2017
B.C. throne speech signals start of election season
February 14, 2017
Homicide victim found on Port Coquitlam trail identified
February 14, 2017

Canadian Press

Texas neurosurgeon found guilty of maiming patients

February 14, 2017

Arrest made after bacon strips left at California mosque

February 14, 2017

Showing some love: Penguins get Valentine’s hearts for nests

February 14, 2017

Turning 3 at evacuation shelter, boy gets birthday surprise

February 14, 2017

Dam evacuees relieved but frustrated as they head home

February 14, 2017

CHEK Sports

Game On! 2/12/17
February 12, 2017
Royals split with the Blazers
February 12, 2017
Grizzlies can smell Island Division title
February 12, 2017
Sitton's late game heroics sends Vikes to Playoffs
February 12, 2017
Duncan's George Barton scores in debut as Canada defeats Chile
February 12, 2017
Outhouse outduels Ingram in triumphant shootout win
February 11, 2017
Royals host the Blazers back-to-back
February 10, 2017
Steve Duffy shares his 44 years of experience
February 10, 2017
Vic High looks to return to basketball glory
February 10, 2017
Canadian men's rugby team is ready for Chile
February 09, 2017

Top Stories

Throne speech promises to 'pay back' B.C. taxpayers
February 14, 2017
Allegations of neglect at Campbell River care home
February 13, 2017
Hundreds gather for Stolen Sisters march in Victoria
February 12, 2017
Premier Christy Clark apologizes to NDP Leader John Horgan
February 10, 2017
Slush, mushy mess after South Island snowstorm
February 09, 2017
Commuter chaos as snow storm brings Victoria roads to a standstill
February 08, 2017
Storm Update #3: More closures, worsening road conditions
February 08, 2017
Storm Update #2: Conditions deteriorating as snowfall increases
February 08, 2017
Updated: Winter storm warning for parts of Vancouver Island and BC Coast
February 08, 2017
Viral videos: Zamboni driver just helping out, and snow kayaking
February 07, 2017

