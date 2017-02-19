B.C. schools to get $29.4 million for supplies

WATCH: Classrooms across the province are getting a $29.4-million boost for supplies. Isabelle Raghem has details.

Schools in British Columbia will get $29.4-million to buy supplies and resources, the province said in a news release Sunday morning.

The Minister of Education, Mike Bernier, says the Student Learning Grant aims to “cut costs for families and bring B.C.’s new curriculum to life in classrooms.”

Government will begin distribution of the funds to public and independent schools in the coming weeks.

B.C.’s 60 school districts will receive a total of $27.4 million based on the number of students in their district.

Independent schools will receive $2 million.

The B.C. Teacher’s Federation says they welcome the money, but says the province has a lot of catching up to do.

“I’ve been in school libraries that still have books about the Soviet Union, not Russia, there’s a lot of old maps in schools, we have science labs that don’t have enough equipment to go around,” explains BCTF President, Glen Hansman.

Earlier this month, the federation asked the province for $60-million dollars for schools, double the amount announced today.

“This is the first time in British Columbian history where all the subject areas at all the grade levels are changing, so obviously there needs to be new stuff,” says Hansman.

Today’s announcement comes just days after the province announced a raise in disability assistance rates, and just a day before the 2017 budget is revealed. NDP Education critic says it’s not surprising.

“The last budget they tabled cut exactly the same amount from this ministry, 29-million. Now they’re adding 29-million dollars back. So you really can’t trust the government , they’re making it up as they go. The timing is suspicious, it’s on the eve of an election,” explains NDP MLA for Swan Lake, Rob Fleming.

The province says School districts will be notified about the amount of funding they will receive before the end of February.

School districts and independent schools will be required to report to parents and the Ministry of Education on how the funds were used prior to the start of the 2017-18 school year.