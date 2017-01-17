B.C. health minister’s tweet on tobacco consumption age garners controversy

WATCH: Today, the province’s health minister floated the idea on social media of raising the age of tobacco consumption from 19 to 21. It’s a change supported by medical professionals, but as Calvin To reports, not everyone sees the benefits.

A tweet by B.C.’s health minister is garnering controversy. On Tuesday, Terry Lake publicly wondered if it was time to consider raising the age of tobacco consumption to 21.

Time to consider raising the age of tobacco consumption to 21 like California, Hawaii and over 120 local jurisdictions in the US? #NNSW2017 — Terry Lake (@TerryLakeMLA) January 17, 2017

Similar changes have already been implemented in several U.S. states, including California and Hawaii — and it’s currently being debated by lawmakers in Texas.

The debate to raise the legal age required to purchase tobacco products has long been supported by medical health professionals across Canada.

On Tuesday, Island Health’s chief medical health officer said in a statement, “The longer the delay in starting smoking the lower the likelihood of life-long dependency. It gives the brain greater time for the maturing of the part responsible for making important decisions…”

But tobacconists like Aemon Bayat, who owns Cuban Cigar Shop in Victoria, say it would put a damper on sales and even harm the economy.

“In my opinion, the government is just… picking on tobacconists [and the] tobacco industry. That’s what it is,” Bayat says.

Late Tuesday, Lake clarified the government’s position with CHEK News, saying the province does not have any immediate plans to change the age of tobacco consumption.

“I’m just trying to start a conversation, really. Because I think something like this is worthy of consideration,” Lake said.

Bayat says this discussion would be a waste of the government’s time.

“Nobody smokes cigars and gets high and goes stealing or causes problems. It never happens, because when you smoke cigars you don’t get high,” he says. “It’s drugs that are the problem.”