The Agriculture Ministry’s Buy Local program will receive a $6 million budget boost, said The BC government in a release Sunday.

The Buy Local program, which helps agrifood companies promote local foods that are grown, raised, harvested and processed in B.C. will get a funding injection of $2 million a year for the next three years.

The funding not only means support for B.C. food products, but also local jobs and continued support for food supply security in B.C.

Since 2012, the government has invested $8 million in the Buy Local program, in close to 200 projects helping companies expand their reach and sales in communities throughout B.C.