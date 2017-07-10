CHEK News, Weather, Sports, and TV.

CBC Regional News

'Unintended victim' shot during altercation in Surrey, B.C.
July 09, 2017
B.C. wildfires: What you can do to help
July 09, 2017
Two young grads hope to connect with Canadians on cross-country hitchhiking trip
July 09, 2017
Taking the heat to save pets' lives
July 09, 2017
B.C. government announces $100M in relief funding for those affected by wildfires
July 09, 2017
Insecticide found in same B.C. hummingbirds that are in decline
July 09, 2017
IOC completing 1,000 re-tests of Vancouver Olympics samples
July 09, 2017
A taste of Carnaval del Sol: Brazilian cassava recipes
July 09, 2017

Canadian Press

Five stories in the news for today, July 10

July 10, 2017

B.C. orders more people to evacuate as wildfire situation deteriorates

July 10, 2017

Past firefighting efforts have made B.C. forests more fire-prone: expert

July 10, 2017

Ontario seeks public input on $15 minimum wage

July 09, 2017

Patients whose emergency surgeries are delayed have higher risk of dying: study

July 09, 2017

A look by the numbers at the wildfires burning across British Columbia

July 09, 2017

CHEK Sports

Top triathletes embark on Durrance Lake for Xterra Victoria off-road triathlon
July 09, 2017
Elks silent Cats bats in Sunday rubber match
July 09, 2017
New Rebels QB expects to build on banner 2016 season
July 09, 2017
HarbourCats win streak ends at 8
July 08, 2017
Shamrocks bounce back to silent Thunder
July 08, 2017
Canada captures 20th annual CanAmMex Regatta at Elk Lake
July 08, 2017
Think your car doesn't get hot on a 20-degree day? Think again
July 07, 2017
CRD urged to take action on Thetis Lake cliff jumping
July 06, 2017
Vancouver Island doctors call for higher compensation for medically-assisted death
July 04, 2017
Bigger crowd, fewer arrests for Canada Day in Victoria compared to last year
July 02, 2017
UPDATED WITH VIDEO: Hundreds attend Big Gay Dog Walk in Victoria
July 02, 2017
Victoria welcomes 152 new Canadians in a special citizenship ceremony
July 01, 2017
John Horgan will be first Victoria-based premier in 84 years
June 30, 2017
Summer election? A look at whether voters want another B.C. election
June 29, 2017
Experienced sailor helped save two teens from drowning at Thetis Lake
June 28, 2017
Victoria's mayor backs temporary work camps to ease construction backlog
June 27, 2017

