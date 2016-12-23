Attempted abduction of 21-year-old woman in Nanaimo

Nanaimo RCMP are warning the public after an alleged abduction took place Thursday afternoon.

Police say a 21-year-old woman told them she was walking in the area of Lambert Avenue and Harewood Road around 2:30 p.m. when a car pulled up and the driver asked for directions.

When the woman tried to walk away, she told police the passenger rear door opened and another man grabbed her arm and tried to pull her into the vehicle.

The woman was able to pull away and kick the man. She then ran home, turning around to see the vehicle heading towards 5th Street.

The driver is described as a Middle Eastern man in his late 20’s. The passenger is also believed to be Middle Eastern with dark facial hair and a tattoo on his forearm. They were traveling in a shiny, silver four-door car with a “long front” and “shiny new rims”.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.