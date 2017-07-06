Atlantic forestry experts on lookout for arrival of destructive invasive insect

HALIFAX — Forestry experts in Atlantic Canada are getting ready for the arrival of a new, invasive species that has destroyed millions of ash trees in other parts of Canada.

The Emerald Ash Borer is a non-native pest from Asia that was first introduced in Canada and the United States in 2002, and is now making its way to Nova Scotia.

Andrew Williams, the urban forestry co-ordinator for the Town of Truro, says the bug is east of Montreal and only a day's drive from Atlantic Canada but that they are monitoring for it with traps in the community.

Experts say larvae feed beneath the bark of ash trees — cutting off their ability to move water and nutrients, and eventually killing them.

He says that once an ash tree is infected, it is lost within three years.

Williams tells Global News that the pest could eliminate ash from North America, particularly since there are no natural predators or diseases to keep populations in check.

The Canadian Press