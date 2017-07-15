WATCH: Art and human creativity transformed a Victoria street today. Ceilidh Millar has your community story.

More than 30,000 people attended the 30th Annual TD Art Gallery Paint-In in Victoria today.

10 blocks of Moss Street were blocked off to host the 174 artists from across the Island.

This year marks 30 years of the popular event put on by the Art Gallery of Greater Victoria.

The paint-in is the largest outdoor visual arts festival on the Island.

The free event also featured live music, a beer garden, inspiration stations, dancing and food vendors.

Details: For more information on the event, visit the Art Gallery of Greater Victoria.