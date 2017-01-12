CHEK News, Weather, Sports, and TV.

CBC Regional News

2017 British Columbia election: Powell River-Sunshine Coast riding profile
January 11, 2017
Return of cold weather means return of Trout Lake skating
January 11, 2017
Fertility company seeking surrogates to meet growing demand
January 11, 2017
RCMP in Surrey, B.C. investigating 2 recent groping incidents
January 11, 2017
Tsawwassen's Splashdown Park will reopen as Big Splash Waterpark this summer
January 11, 2017

Canadian Press

Appeal court to release decision on overturning Dennis Oland murder conviction

January 12, 2017

Regional disparities in real estate market to narrow in 2017: Royal LePage

January 12, 2017

German court rejects new challenge to EU-Canada pact

January 12, 2017

German economy accelerated in 2016 thanks to higher spending

January 12, 2017

Church members join relatives in grief, anger at gunman

January 12, 2017

CHEK Sports

Russian Royals find a home in Victoria
January 11, 2017
The Sport of Rock Climbing continues to grow here on the island
January 10, 2017
The CHEK Sports Plays of the Week
January 09, 2017
Joe Hicketts the first year pro
January 09, 2017
Game On! 01/08/17
January 08, 2017

2016 Top Stories

TOP STORIES OF 2016: Royal Visit to Victoria
December 20, 2016
TOP STORIES OF 2016: Victoria Police chief scandal
December 21, 2016
TOP STORIES OF 2016: The fentanyl crisis
December 27, 2016
TOP STORIES OF 2016: Victoria's tent city
December 22, 2016
TOP STORIES OF 2016: Record real estate market
December 23, 2016

Top Stories

Nature kindergarten is being cancelled in Victoria
January 11, 2017
Premier Christy Clark announces approval for Kinder Morgan pipeline
January 11, 2017
Early morning fire evacuates apartment building in Nanaimo
January 11, 2017
Victoria real estate developer says he was arrested, treated unfairly by police
January 11, 2017
Updated: Victoria doctor gets 12 months probation for attempting to record nudity
January 11, 2017
Newest BC Ferries vessel arrives in provincial waters
January 11, 2017

