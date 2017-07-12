CHEK News, Weather, Sports, and TV.

Related Articles

CBC Regional News

'What is going on?': Family members want to know what's happening to MMIWG inquiry
July 12, 2017
Online sites across U.S. take part in protest to support net neutrality
July 12, 2017
B.C. Emergency Services website down as thousands search for info amid evacuations
July 12, 2017
Metro Vancouver regional parks on high fire alert
July 12, 2017
Calmer weather could keep B.C. wildfires at bay, officials hope
July 12, 2017
B.C. mayor warns residents of 'false' fire marshals going door-to-door
July 12, 2017
Bank of Canada raises interest rate for 1st time in 7 years to 0.75%
July 12, 2017
Vancouver Trump Hotel guests' credit card information compromised
July 12, 2017

Canadian Press

Death of missing boy in Rankin Inlet now considered a homicide: RCMP

July 12, 2017

‘Discrepancies’ over why no video in alleged guards’ attack on inmate:investigation

July 12, 2017

Appeal Court axes mandatory one-year minimum for internet child luring

July 12, 2017

Abducted Saskatchewan girl dropped off in woods, walked to nearby farm: police

July 12, 2017

Group’s plans to re-enact de Gaulle’s ‘Quebec libre’ speech thwarted by city

July 12, 2017

Young and hungry: Study provides first analysis of polar bear attacks

July 12, 2017

CHEK Sports

Chemainus Baseball Association reaches out to Cuban team, sparks bond and a return trip
July 11, 2017
District 7 little league playoffs kick off at National Diamond
July 10, 2017
Plays of the week
July 10, 2017
'Vantastic' Vansau named West Coast League Player of the Week
July 10, 2017
Top triathletes embark on Durrance Lake for Xterra Victoria off-road triathlon
July 09, 2017
Elks silent Cats bats in Sunday rubber match
July 09, 2017
Top Stories

Performers arrive in Victoria for first annual Downtown Victoria Buskers Festival
July 11, 2017
Caution urged as Vancouver Island faces high fire danger
July 10, 2017
Langford man gets Ferrari impounded, wants higher speed limit on Malahat
July 10, 2017
Think your car doesn't get hot on a 20-degree day? Think again
July 07, 2017
CRD urged to take action on Thetis Lake cliff jumping
July 06, 2017
Vancouver Island doctors call for higher compensation for medically-assisted death
July 04, 2017
Bigger crowd, fewer arrests for Canada Day in Victoria compared to last year
July 02, 2017
UPDATED WITH VIDEO: Hundreds attend Big Gay Dog Walk in Victoria
July 02, 2017
Victoria welcomes 152 new Canadians in a special citizenship ceremony
July 01, 2017
John Horgan will be first Victoria-based premier in 84 years
June 30, 2017

