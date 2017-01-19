Anti-trump protests lead to pink wool shortage in Victoria

WATCH: Anti-trump protests planned for the day after Trump’s inauguration have led to a shortage of pink wool in Victoria. Isabelle Raghem reports.

<br /> <span itemprop="name" content="5 Pussyhat Womens March"></span><br /> <span itemprop="description" content=""></span><br /> <span itemprop="duration" content="115"></span><br /> <span itemprop="thumbnail" content="http://cfvod.kaltura.com/p/1752871/sp/175287100/thumbnail/entry_id/0_ou182e59/version/100002"></span><br /> <span itemprop="width" content="610"></span><br /> <span itemprop="height" content="343"></span><br />

The day after Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th President of the United States, hundreds of thousands of people are expected in Washington for a Women’s March — a movement that is also gaining steam on Vancouver Island.

In the last two weeks alone, the owner of Knotty by Nature has sold over 20-thousand grams, or 20 balls of Fuchsia yarn.

“The first customer was carrying her pattern. It said the pussycat hat and she was asking for pink wool — it was a sign of things to come because she was the first of maybe five that day,” says Knotty by Nature owner, Ryan Davis.

The yarn will be used to make hats with a cat ear design, a symbol of concern over the future of women’s rights during the trump presidency.

“A lot of people are buying a bunch of yarn, knitting it and mailing it to the states,” explains Davis.

Beehive Wool Shop is also experiencing high demand for pink wool.

“We’ve sold hundreds of balls of yarn, for hundreds of hats,” says owner Valerie Huggett.

Political science experts say they aren’t surprised the movement has spread to Vancouver Island.

“Just witnessing what happens in the U.S. affects the culture, the economy here,” explains Professor Janni Aragon with the University of Victoria. “I sense from being on the West Coast, there’s a sense that this is going to affect us, that we care.”

Experts say Trump’s campaign promises will likely show up in provincial and federal elections too.

“I think some people will be more open to what feelings they have. We’ve witnessed that in the last couple months: graffiti throughout Canada, anti Semitic, racist in other ways. Comments about trans-gendered people; so people feel brazen to share their bigotry,” adds Aragon.

More than 600 marches have been registered around the world for Saturday, including here on Vancouver Island in Victoria and Nanaimo.