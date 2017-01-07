Another round of snow expected for the South and Central Island

WATCH: Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement as snow is expected starting early tomorrow morning for the South and Central Island. Ceilidh Millar reports.

Another blast of winter weather is on it’s way to the Island. A high pressure system from B.C.’s interior will force cool air to hit the Island overnight, bringing a wave of snowfall to the South and Central Coasts. Environment Canada forecasts 2 to 5 cm to fall overnight before changing over to wet flurries on Sunday afternoon. Another round of snow is expected later this week.