Alberta Energy Regulator lays charges against Nexen Energy for 2015 pipeline spill

CALGARY — The Alberta Energy Regulator has laid five charges against Nexen Energy for a pipeline spill two years ago that was one of the largest in provincial history.

An estimated five million litres of emulsion — a mixture of bitumen, sand and water — spilled into muskeg near the company's Long Lake oilsands facility southeast of Fort McMurray, Alta.

The charges relate to releasing a substance that may have caused an adverse effect and disturbance to public lands, failing to report the release as soon as possible and failing to take all reasonable measures to remediate, and manage the spill.

Nexen conducted its own investigation into the pipeline rupture, concluding that the design was incompatible with the ground conditions and buckled as the temperature fluctuated.

The company couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

The Canadian Press