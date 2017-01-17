WATCH: The E&N Rail Trail is already popular with cyclists and pedestrians.













There is a gap in the trail in the View Royal.

But thanks to a long-awaited deal to complete that crucial, missing link, the trail will eventually stretch 17 uninterrupted kilometres.

Linking Langford to downtown Victoria.

Mary Griffin reports.

Every day, Garth Nye walks his two dogs, Max and Coal, along the E&N Rail Trail.

He’s looking forward to the day when he can continue on the path past Hallowell Road in View Royal.

“I think this is going to be a winner.

The existing trail is used extensively.”

This section of the trail from Colwood to View Royal is popular.

But it ends on View Royal’s Hallowell Street, forcing cyclists and pedestrians off the trail.

“And it’s at this point, right at the boundary of the Esquimalt First Nations that the trail stops.

But with this land deal, that’s going to change.”

The trail won’t run through Esquimalt First Nation property.

But along the perimeter.

View Royal mayor David Screech says once it’s finished, cyclists won’t have to compete with traffic along busy Admirals Road.

“I know that it is rising all the time, the number of people who use the trail.

And it only makes sense when you look at how traffic is becoming.

That if you can provide that seamless route from Langford to downtown, that more and more people are going to use it.”

Regional trails are popular in the capital region.

Thousands use the 80 kilometres of Galloping Goose and Lochside trails every day.

Once it’s complete, the E&N Rail Trail will be 17 kilometres long, and a major commuter route.

Richard Prevost works in View Royal near the trail.

“You use it quite often?”

“Yes, every day for lunch.

I walk down to the Portage Park.”

And Garth Nye says the usage is increasing.

“Since they’ve paved it, I think it was last year, they just finished the extension.

It’s just like a mini-road.

And it’s for pedestrians, and cyclists, skateboarders.

It’s, it’s wonderful.”

If approved by the CRD, construction on this segment of the trail could begin in February.

And the entire E&N Rail Trail could be complete in 2019.