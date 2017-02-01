Acquittal in ‘knees together’ retrial will harm sex assault victims: experts

CALGARY — Experts say a man's acquittal in a sexual assault retrial in Calgary could lead to fewer women willing to lay complaints when they've been assaulted.

Alexander Wagar was found not guilty a second time on Tuesday in a trial ordered as a result of controversial comments by the original judge in 2014.

Judge Robin Camp now faces removal from the bench after asking the complainant in the first trial why she couldn't keep her knees together.

Kim Stanton with the Women's Legal Education and Action Fund is worried that current and future victims will be afraid to go through the courts.

The Crown in the case was also concerned by the verdict.

Prosecutor Janice Walsh said she expects a cooling effect in the number of women willing to come forward.

The Canadian Press