KELOWNA, B.C. — A trial has heard that one of the men accused of killing Jonathan Bacon in a daytime gang shooting outside a Kelowna hotel rented a car in Surrey 10 days before the incident.

Car rental documents from Dollar Thrifty Automotive, now merged with Thrifty Car Rental, show Jujhar Khun-Khun rented a 2011 Jeep Cherokee on Aug. 4, 2011.

Jason McBride, Michael Jones and Khun-Khun were arrested in 2013 and charged with first-degree murder for the killing of Bacon, along with the attempted murder of four others.

They have pleaded not guilty on all counts.

Dollar Thrifty Automotive employee Munnaza Sheikh told the court yesterday that she rented the vehicle to Khun-Khun in Surrey.

The rental vehicle was originally scheduled to be returned on Aug. 11, 2011, but it was returned to the Surrey location on Aug. 17, 2011, three days after the shooting.

(Kelowna Daily Courier)

The Canadian Press