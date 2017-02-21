CHEK News, Weather, Sports, and TV.

Related Articles

CBC Regional News

Search underway for missing snowboarders at Sun Peaks
February 20, 2017
Accused criminals go free due to shortages of sheriffs, court staff
February 20, 2017
Vancouver high school sprayed with racist graffiti
February 20, 2017
Parents of man killed in kidnapping open up for first time
February 20, 2017
In Trump era, Washington governor says relationship with B.C. becoming more important
February 20, 2017
Tours to the top of Lions Gate Bridge under consideration, says B.C. government
February 20, 2017
Surrey Creep Catchers being investigated by B.C.'s privacy watchdog, office confirms
February 20, 2017
5 things to expect in the 2017 B.C. Budget
February 20, 2017
Women with higher internet use report increased body dissatisfaction, study finds
February 20, 2017
BC Hydro plan to build substation beneath school too hasty, say critics
February 20, 2017

Canadian Press

Bill ending Nova Scotia teachers’ contract dispute expected to pass today

February 21, 2017

Red Crescent: 74 bodies of migrants wash ashore in Libya

February 21, 2017

Six stories in the news today, Feb. 21

February 21, 2017

Supreme Court hears case of Mexican teen slain across border

February 21, 2017

Dozens of headstones toppled at Missouri Jewish cemetery

February 21, 2017

CHEK Sports

CHEK Sports Plays of the Week February 20th
February 20, 2017
RBC Training Ground. Searching for future Olympic Athletes
February 20, 2017
Ryan O'Byrne reflects on his NHL career
February 19, 2017
Vikes women's basketball team prevails
February 19, 2017
Royals resting after 3 game road trip
February 19, 2017
Rugby Canada falls to USA in high scoring affair
February 19, 2017
Vic High captures first South Island AAA crown since 1996
February 18, 2017
Vikes men fall in game 1 of Canada West Playoffs
February 18, 2017
Injury-riddled Royals fall in shootout
February 18, 2017
Vikes surge in second half to take game 1 against MacEwan
February 18, 2017

Top Stories

Will BC budget have PST cut or MSP relief?
February 20, 2017
Huu-ay-aht to hold referendum on Sarita LNG plant March 25
February 19, 2017
B.C. schools to get $29.4 million for supplies
February 19, 2017
UPDATED WITH VIDEO: Boil water notice issued for Comox Valley
February 18, 2017
Voters to decide on Crystal Pool replacement
February 17, 2017
Concern over delay in notifying patients about BC PharmaNet breach
February 16, 2017
Auction closes on sale of BC Ferries' Queen of Burnaby
February 15, 2017
Should the B.C. government give money back to taxpayers?
February 15, 2017
Snow clearing costs piling up this season
February 14, 2017
Throne speech promises to 'pay back' B.C. taxpayers
February 14, 2017

