CHEK News, Weather, Sports, and TV.

Victoria
Showers
7°C
 

Related Articles

CBC Regional News

Councillors call for vacancy, foreign buyer tax in Victoria
Councillors call for vacancy, foreign buyer tax in Victoria

Councillors call for vacancy, foreign buyer tax in Victoria

January 18, 2017
Police investigating child's death in East Vancouver home
Police investigating child's death in East Vancouver home

Police investigating child’s death in East Vancouver home

January 18, 2017
UBC Vancouver ready to open new $39M aquatic centre
UBC Vancouver ready to open new $39M aquatic centre

UBC Vancouver ready to open new $39M aquatic centre

January 18, 2017
B.C. high school teacher reprimanded for showing 'sluts' documentary in class
B.C. high school teacher reprimanded for showing 'sluts' documentary in class

B.C. high school teacher reprimanded for showing ‘sluts’ documentary in class

January 18, 2017
'We want to hear big ideas': City of Vancouver begins public consultation on Arbutus corridor
'We want to hear big ideas': City of Vancouver begins public consultation on Arbutus corridor

‘We want to hear big ideas’: City of Vancouver begins public consultation on Arbutus corridor

January 18, 2017

Canadian Press

Facebook to build its 3rd data centre outside US in Denmark

January 19, 2017

Gambia president-elect plans inauguration in Senegal

January 19, 2017

Five stories in the news today, Jan. 19

January 19, 2017

30 missing in central Italy avalanche that buries hotel

January 19, 2017

Djokovic out in 2nd-round upset loss to Istomin in Australia

January 19, 2017

CHEK Sports

From Western Speedway to Daytona: UVIC Grad Josh Reaume aiming for breakout year
From Western Speedway to Daytona: UVIC Grad Josh Reaume aiming for breakout year

From Western Speedway to Daytona: UVIC Grad Josh Reaume aiming for breakout year

January 18, 2017
Belmont Secondary football star Dontae Bull verbally commits to Fresno State University
Belmont Secondary football star Dontae Bull verbally commits to Fresno State University

Belmont Secondary football star Dontae Bull verbally commits to Fresno State University

January 18, 2017
Victoria's Jamie Benn snaps
Victoria's Jamie Benn snaps

Victoria’s Jamie Benn snaps

January 17, 2017
Victoria's Michael Saunders signs in Philly
Victoria's Michael Saunders signs in Philly

Victoria’s Michael Saunders signs in Philly

January 17, 2017
Plays of the Week - 01/16/17
Plays of the Week - 01/16/17

Plays of the Week – 01/16/17

January 16, 2017

2016 Top Stories

TOP STORIES OF 2016: Royal Visit to Victoria
TOP STORIES OF 2016: Royal Visit to Victoria

TOP STORIES OF 2016: Royal Visit to Victoria

December 20, 2016
TOP STORIES OF 2016: Victoria Police chief scandal
TOP STORIES OF 2016: Victoria Police chief scandal

TOP STORIES OF 2016: Victoria Police chief scandal

December 21, 2016
TOP STORIES OF 2016: The fentanyl crisis
TOP STORIES OF 2016: The fentanyl crisis

TOP STORIES OF 2016: The fentanyl crisis

December 27, 2016
TOP STORIES OF 2016: Victoria's tent city
TOP STORIES OF 2016: Victoria's tent city

TOP STORIES OF 2016: Victoria’s tent city

December 22, 2016
TOP STORIES OF 2016: Record real estate market
TOP STORIES OF 2016: Record real estate market

TOP STORIES OF 2016: Record real estate market

December 23, 2016

Top Stories

Kelly Ellard denied day trips by parole board
Kelly Ellard denied day trips by parole board

Kelly Ellard denied day trips by parole board

January 18, 2017
Incoming Trump presidency causes concern for Victoria's tech sector
Incoming Trump presidency causes concern for Victoria's tech sector

Incoming Trump presidency causes concern for Victoria’s tech sector

January 18, 2017
More overdose deaths in B.C. last month than ever before: report
More overdose deaths in B.C. last month than ever before: report

More overdose deaths in B.C. last month than ever before: report

January 18, 2017
U.S. challenges wine sales in B.C., seeks shelf space for American producers
U.S. challenges wine sales in B.C., seeks shelf space for American producers

U.S. challenges wine sales in B.C., seeks shelf space for American producers

January 18, 2017
Earth sets hottest record for third straight year
Earth sets hottest record for third straight year

Earth sets hottest record for third straight year

January 18, 2017
Financial impact of Fort McMurray wildfire reaches almost $10B: study
Financial impact of Fort McMurray wildfire reaches almost $10B: study

Financial impact of Fort McMurray wildfire reaches almost $10B: study

January 18, 2017

2015 Copyright CHEK Media