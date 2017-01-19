Four people were killed and seven wounded in a mass shooting at a high school and a home in the northern Saskatchewan community of La Loche a year ago. A student, who was 17 at the time, has pleaded guilty and is to be sentenced this spring.

Here is a timeline of events:

Jan. 22, before 1 p.m. — Two teen brothers are gunned down in a home on Dene Crescent. There is a chilling exchange between friends chatting online. "Just killed 2 ppl,'' a young man writes to his friends. "Bout to shoot ip the school.''

Jan. 22, shortly after 1 p.m. — Police begin receiving calls from frantic students and teachers who say there is a shooter in the high school. Students, just returning from lunch, flee for their lives. Some run for the doors, others hide in classrooms and in gym dressing rooms.

Jan. 22, between 1:08 p.m. and 1:10 p.m. — Police arrive at the school. Officers see the outside door has been shot. They see a shooter inside and chase him deeper into the school.

Jan. 22, 1:15 p.m. — Police challenge the shooter and he surrenders without negotiation or incident. Officers find nine people shot. Teacher's aide Marie Janvier, 21, dies at the school. Teacher Adam Wood, 35, is rushed to hospital, but cannot be saved.

Jan. 22, after 1:15 p.m. — Police receive a call about a body in a house. They rush to the home and find Drayden Fontaine, 13, and Dayne Fontaine, 17, dead.

Jan. 25 — A 17-year-old boy makes his first court appearance. The teen, who can't be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder.

Jan. 29 — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits La Loche. He assures the community that his government will offer support for years to come.

Feb. 26 — Students return to the high school after changes are made, including added security and counsellors.

Oct. 28 — The accused, who has turned 18, pleads guilty to two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder. The Crown says it wants him sentenced as an adult. Two weeks are set aside for a sentencing hearing in May and June.

Jan. 9, 2017 — Greg Hatch, principal of the La Loche high school, says students and staff are still suffering and feel they've been abandoned to deal with the trauma alone.

The Canadian Press