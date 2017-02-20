A quick look at the key Iraqi city of Mosul

ERBIL, Iraq — Fierce fighting is raging in the historic Iraqi city of Mosul, which has been under the control of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant for more than two years. Following are some facts about Mosul.

— Mosul is a city in northern Iraq, located about 400 km north of Baghdad. It stands on the west bank of the Tigris River, opposite the site of the ancient Assyrian city of Nineveh.

— Historically, Mosul was a centre of trade on the Silk Road and a centre for manufacturing, including weaving. Muslin cloth is named after the city. More recently, it gained a reputation as an education centre. The University of Mosul, established in 1967, rose to become one of the largest education and research centres in the Middle East.

— It once was Iraq's second-largest city, with a population of around three million. Since its seizure by ISIL, that has plunged to an estimated 600,000.

— In June 2014, ISIL seized the city in an offensive that swept across Iraq and parts of Syria. It is the largest population centre under the group's control and was the basis for its proclamation of a so-called caliphate.

— Last fall, Iraqi military forces, along with militias and Kurdish Peshmerga soldiers began a measured offensive against the city. They are supported by a U.S.-led coalition with has conducted numerous air strikes against Islamic State forces. The Iraqis have captured a portion of the city and now are moving to take the last ISIS strongholds.

— Canada is part of the anti-ISIS coalition. While no longer conducting air strikes, the RCAF is still conducting reconnaissance flights and aerial refuelling missions. Canada is also supplying intelligence staff, a medical facility, a helicopter group and a detachment of special forces soldiers who train and assist Kurdish soldiers.

The Canadian Press