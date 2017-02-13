OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets today with U.S. President Donald Trump. One of the issues sure to be discussed is the North American Free Trade Agreement, which Trump wants to renegotiate. The Canadian government says nine million U.S. jobs are tied to trade with Canada, which buys more from the U.S. than all members of the European Union combined. Below are some numbers reflecting average annual growth in trade flows in goods and services among Canada, the United States and Mexico between 1993 and 2016 under NAFTA.

— Canadian exports to the U.S. rose an average of 4.5 per cent annually.

— Canadian exports to Mexico rose 9.9 per cent annually.

— U.S. exports to Canada rose 4.5 per cent annually.

— U.S. exports to Mexico rose 7.3 per cent annually.

— Mexican exports to Canada rose 9.9 per cent annually.

— Mexican exports to the U.S. rose 8.6 per cent annually.

Source: Export Development Canada.

The Canadian Press