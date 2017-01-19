Four people were killed and seven wounded in a mass shooting in a school and at a home in the northern Saskatchewan community of La Loche on Jan. 22, 2016. A student, who has since turned 18, has pleaded guilty and is to be sentenced in the spring.

Here's a look at those who died:

Marie Jaqueline Janvier:

The 21-year-old was a graduate of the La Loche school, and had recently been hired as a tutor or teacher's aide. "She always felt the kids needed a little bit more. She was the one to give them that," said former assistant principal Phyllis Longobardi. Janvier's family said the young woman planned on going to university to become a teacher. She loved children and animals. She lived with and cared for her mother and grandmother. "It's so quiet in the house now,'' said her mother, Jackie Janvier. She described her only child as a kind, sweet and caring woman who worked hard and didn't like sitting at home. Deegan Park, her boyfriend of three years, said he would have given up the rest of his life just to spend another year with her. "I grew up not a good guy, but she turned me right.''

Adam Wood:

Wood, 35, started his teaching career in La Loche the September before the shooting. After completing his education degree, he studied sustainable agriculture for a year while living outside in a tent. "Adam was quite an adventurer, had a passion for life, and would often make you laugh until your stomach hurt. He was always up for a good challenge and lived each day joyously,'' his family in Uxbridge, Ont., said in a statement after his death. Wood had also worked with youth at an urban farm in Thunder Bay, Ont. "There are some people out there that hold a light. Adam was one of them,'' a group member said on Facebook. "I think about the darkness that came over the school in the moments before his death. And then I think about his light. How he would have offered that to everyone around him, and how, maybe, that would have made that horrible situation somehow a little bit easier for the people near him who survived.''

Dayne Fontaine:

The 17-year-old was killed at a home with his younger brother. "He was a good kid," said his father, Gerald Moise, as he started a fire at the community cemetery after the shooting to thaw the frozen ground for burials. He said his son often went hunting with his grandparents and liked to go quadding. Friend Brittney Lemaigre remembered Dayne as a caring person. "So thoughtful ... He had a heart of gold,'' she wrote in a Facebook conversation with The Canadian Press. Heather MacKillop, a former teacher in La Loche, wrote on her Facebook page that Dayne was an amazing student who held a special place in her heart. "He taught me my first (and several more) Dene words, taught me to tie a snare and loved sharing his hunting stories. I'll never forget his smile."

Drayden Fontaine:

The 13-year-old was found dead in the house with his older brother. The pair were later buried side by side at the local cemetery. The mother to both boys, Alicia Fontaine, posted about her grief on Facebook after the shooting. "My heart shattered into a million pieces,'' she wrote. "So sad I don't have no more babies.'' Loren Lemaigre, calling himself a family friend, also posted on Facebook: "So young and for nothing.''

