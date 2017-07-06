A list of stays issued across the country over court delays

VANCOUVER — More than 200 criminal cases have been tossed due to unreasonable delays after the Supreme Court of Canada's landmark Jordan decision. Here’s a look at how many cases have been stayed in each province, territory and by the federal government:

British Columbia: Eight as of June 15.

Alberta: Seven as of June 29.

Saskatchewan: Four as of June 1.

Manitoba: Two as of June 9.

Ontario: 76 as of April 30.

Quebec: 61 as of June 20.

New Brunswick: Two as of June 29.

Nova Scotia: Two as of June 29.

Prince Edward Island: Zero as of June 21.

Newfoundland and Labrador: Four as of June 29.

Yukon: Zero as of June 23.

Northwest Territories: Zero as of June 23.

Nunavut: One as of June 1.

Public Prosecution Service of Canada: 37 as of June 30.

(Source: Provincial, territorial and federal governments)

The Canadian Press