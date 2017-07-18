A list of B.C.’s new NDP cabinet

VICTORIA — British Columbia's New Democrat Premier John Horgan was sworn in on Tuesday. Here is a list of his cabinet ministers:

Carole James: finance and deputy premier

Mike Farnworth: public safety and solicitor general

Adrian Dix: health

David Eby: attorney general

Melanie Mark: advanced education, skills and training

Lana Popham: agriculture

Katrine Conroy: children and family development

Jinny Sims: citizens' services

Rob Fleming: education

Michelle Mungall: energy, mines and petroleum resources

George Heyman: environment and climate change strategy

Doug Donaldson: forests, lands, natural resource operations and rural development

Scott Fraser: indigenous relations and reconciliation

Bruce Ralston: jobs, trade and technology

Harry Bains: labour

Judy Darcy: mental health and addictions

Selina Robinson: municipal affairs and housing

Shane Simpson: social development and poverty reduction

Lisa Beare: tourism, arts and culture

Claire Trevena: transportation and infrastructure

George Chow: minister of state for trade

Katrina Chen: minister of state for child care

Jennifer Rice: parliamentary secretary for emergency preparedness

Mable Elmore: parliamentary secretary for poverty reduction

Anne Kang: parliamentary secretary for seniors

Ravi Kahlon: parliamentary secretary for sport and multiculturalism

Rick Glumac: parliamentary secretary for technology

Bowinn Ma: parliamentary secretary for Translink

The Canadian Press