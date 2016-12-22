A by-the-numbers look at the new child benefit’s impact on local poverty rates

OTTAWA — In June, the federal government released estimates about local impacts on child poverty rates in some of Canada's biggest cities. Documents obtained by The Canadian Press under the Access to Information Act show the original estimates were somewhat off, and that the government received revised estimates in July of the number of children in eight cities that would be lifted above the low-income cutoff, one relative measure of poverty in Canada. Here is what the documents say:
Montreal
Original estimate: 30,600 children lifted out of poverty
Revised estimate: 35,000
Percentage difference: +14 per cent
Ottawa
Original estimate: 10,500 children lifted out of poverty
Revised estimate: 3,000
Percentage difference: -71 per cent
Toronto
Original estimate: 48,800 children lifted out of poverty
Revised estimate: 34,000
Percentage difference: -30 per cent
Winnipeg
Original estimate: 11,500 children lifted out of poverty
Revised estimate: 8,500
Percentage difference: -26 per cent
Regina
Original estimate: 600 children lifted out of poverty
Revised estimate: 2,000
Percentage difference: +233 per cent
Edmonton
Original estimate: 14,000 children lifted out of poverty
Revised estimate: 31,000
Percentage difference: +121 per cent
Calgary
Original estimate: 15,200 children lifted out of poverty
Revised estimate: 2,000
Percentage difference: -86 per cent
Vancouver
Original estimate: 8,500 children lifted out of poverty
Revised estimate: 4,500
Percentage difference: -47 per cent
(Source: Employment and Social Development Canada)
