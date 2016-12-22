A by-the-numbers look at the new child benefit’s impact on local poverty rates

OTTAWA — In June, the federal government released estimates about local impacts on child poverty rates in some of Canada's biggest cities. Documents obtained by The Canadian Press under the Access to Information Act show the original estimates were somewhat off, and that the government received revised estimates in July of the number of children in eight cities that would be lifted above the low-income cutoff, one relative measure of poverty in Canada. Here is what the documents say:

Montreal

Original estimate: 30,600 children lifted out of poverty

Revised estimate: 35,000

Percentage difference: +14 per cent

Ottawa

Original estimate: 10,500 children lifted out of poverty

Revised estimate: 3,000

Percentage difference: -71 per cent

Toronto

Original estimate: 48,800 children lifted out of poverty

Revised estimate: 34,000

Percentage difference: -30 per cent

Winnipeg

Original estimate: 11,500 children lifted out of poverty

Revised estimate: 8,500

Percentage difference: -26 per cent

Regina

Original estimate: 600 children lifted out of poverty

Revised estimate: 2,000

Percentage difference: +233 per cent

Edmonton

Original estimate: 14,000 children lifted out of poverty

Revised estimate: 31,000

Percentage difference: +121 per cent

Calgary

Original estimate: 15,200 children lifted out of poverty

Revised estimate: 2,000

Percentage difference: -86 per cent

Vancouver

Original estimate: 8,500 children lifted out of poverty

Revised estimate: 4,500

Percentage difference: -47 per cent

(Source: Employment and Social Development Canada)

The Canadian Press