A by-the-numbers look at extended EI benefits to hard-hit economic regions

OTTAWA — Last year's federal budget unveiled a program to help eligible workers in 12 regions of the country hard hit by a downturn in commodity prices. Three regions were added in May.

Here is a breakdown, by region, of the number of claims and how much they have cost as of July 9, the day after eligibility closed.

Claims for an extra five weeks of EI

Newfoundland and Labrador: 48,950

Sudbury, Ont.: 3,774

Northern Ontario: 21,222

Northern Manitoba: 5,958

Saskatoon: 5,649

Southern Saskatchewan: 6,148

Northern Saskatchewan: 8,870

Calgary: 27,068

Edmonton: 30,261

Northern Alberta: 9,707

Southern Alberta: 21,602

Southern Interior B.C.: 21,161

Northern B.C.: 13,579

Whitehorse: 774

Nunavut: 526

Total: 225,249

Claims by long-tenured workers

Newfoundland and Labrador: 6,078

Sudbury, Ont.: 1,322

Northern Ontario: 4,864

Northern Manitoba: 897

Saskatoon: 2,914

Southern Saskatchewan: 3,028

Northern Saskatchewan: 2,655

Calgary: 19,120

Edmonton: 19,424

Northern Alberta: 4,825

Southern Alberta: 15,222

Southern Interior B.C.: 7,095

Northern B.C.: 4,202

Whitehorse: 244

Nunavut: 122

Total: 92,012

Extra Benefits Paid

Newfoundland and Labrador: $194.5 million

Sudbury, Ont.: $18.2 million

Northern Ontario: $93.1 million

Northern Manitoba: $22.8 million

Saskatoon: $34.4 million

Southern Saskatchewan: $38.2 million

Northern Saskatchewan: $48.5 million

Calgary: $224.9 million

Edmonton: $230.3 million

Northern Alberta: $62.1 million

Southern Alberta: $169 million

Southern Interior B.C.: $101.1 million

Northern B.C.: $63.4 million

Whitehorse: $3.6 million

Nunavut: $2.4 million

Total: $1.306 billion

(Source: Employment and Social Development Canada)

The Canadian Press