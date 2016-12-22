CHEK News, Weather, Sports, and TV.

CBC Regional News

Users overdose minutes after cashing assistance cheques: Surrey paramedic
December 22, 2016
More Tasers on the way for Metro Vancouver Transit Police
December 22, 2016
Kamloops mountain biker wins female athlete of the year
December 22, 2016
Vancouver homeowners owe $36.8 million in property taxes
December 22, 2016
Poop-powered cars could soon hit the road in Metro Vancouver
December 22, 2016

Canadian Press

Police identify man, 4 children killed in fire on Ontario First Nation

December 22, 2016

Russia loses biathlon, skating events over doping

December 22, 2016

Excavator uses bucket to stop alleged drunk driver on Prince Edward Island

December 22, 2016

Australia police: Christmas Day bomb plot foiled, 5 detained

December 22, 2016

Man who tied lawn chair to 120 balloons, flew over Stampede, facing hefty fine

December 22, 2016

CHEK Sports

Victoria Basketball Star Following in Late Father's Footsteps
December 21, 2016
Ryan Janes returns home after first UFC victory
December 20, 2016
Grizz head to break atop Island Division Standings
December 19, 2016
Plays of the Week
December 19, 2016
Game On! Year-in-Review 12/18/16
December 18, 2016

2016 Top Stories

TOP STORIES OF 2016: Cst. Sara Beckett killed
December 19, 2016
TOP STORIES OF 2016: Royal Visit to Victoria
December 20, 2016
TOP STORIES OF 2016: Victoria Police chief scandal
December 21, 2016

Top Stories

Renewed calls for overpass after crashes on Pat Bay Hwy
December 22, 2016
Victoria church builds concrete-block wall, fence to prevent street people from loitering
December 22, 2016
Victoria police seek two persons of interest
December 22, 2016
Nanaimo outreach program saving addicts' lives
December 22, 2016
Last day to get packages in mail for Christmas
December 22, 2016
Cancer-stricken 'Jeopardy!' player wins $100K+ before death
December 22, 2016

