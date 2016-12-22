“I don’t recall a time when we had as many impaired drivers on one night” – Comox Valley RCMP.

Drinking and driving roadblocks are commonplace across the island at this time of year because of socializing and alcohol consumption over the holidays, but when Comox Valley RCMP Constable Perry Snyder took to the streets last Friday for his 3 p.m. to 3 a.m. shift, he had no idea how many suspected impaired drivers would be on the roads.

“I don’t recall a time when we had as many impaired drivers on one night,” said Comox Valley RCMP Constable Perry Snyder in an interview with CHEK News.

There was no roadblock set up and each driver was pulled over for driving erratically.



A normal Friday night would usually see one or two impaired drivers investigated.

“People coming from parties, people coming from bars, house parties, organized parties. Just not making good decisions,” said Snyder.

The number could easily have been ten, because while Constable Snyder was writing up one impaired driver in a parking lot along Cliff Avenue he spotted another. That suspected impaired vehicle had its lights off and the driver drove across the parking lot in front of him, through a snowbank and over the curb before taking off.

Constable Snyder was unable to pursue him.

And when Snyder hit the road this morning, he quickly arrested someone for being drug impaired behind the wheel – still high from a party last night.

So consider this. If you’re out drinking and driving and you kill someone this is what happens next.

“And from experience that’s the worst part of my job is to go to somebody’s door in the middle of the night and knocking on it and having to explain to them why their loved one isn’t coming home” said an emotional Snyder.

