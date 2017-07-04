A 73-year-old man was taken to hospital Tuesday after he became unresponsive while swimming in the Nanaimo River.

According to Nanaimo RCMP, the man was swimming with friends upstream in the river at the Duke Point Highway around noon when he became unresponsive. His friends pulled him out of the river and started CPR. A motorcyclist who was passing through the area called 911 from a nearby business then returned to help with the first aid efforts.

Fire crews, RCMP and BC Ambulance Service all responded to the incident. The man, who was still unconscious, was taken to the hospital. Police said the incident is now being investigated and the man’s identity is not being released at this time.

Police said the man was not wearing a life-jacket.