The southern half of Vancouver Island will see plenty of sunshine & warm temperatures.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A ridge of high pressure that's been hanging around for a few weeks now seems likely to remain in place for at least another week.

Temperatures for the Central & Southern island regions will remain in the low 20's, which is normal for this time of the summer and with the humidity ranging between 40% to 60% it should feel about 2 degrees warmer.

Tonight (Sunday) and tomorrow afternoon (Monday) there will be some winds picks but confined mostly to the Juan de Fuca Straits.