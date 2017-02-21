63% of Canadians concerned about food fraud, especially those with allergies: study

TORONTO — A new study suggests more than half of Canadians, especially those with health conditions, are worried the foods they're buying are not what labels claim.

In an online survey conducted by researchers at Dalhousie University, 63 per cent of respondents say they were concerned about food fraud — where a product is misrepresented in some way, for instance, by surreptitiously replacing a high-quality ingredient with a cheaper one.

The study says people with food intolerances were more likely to be concerned about counterfeited food products coming from Canada.

Lead researcher Sylvain Charlebois says that's likely because the fallout for someone with allergies eating a product with an undisclosed ingredient can be severe.

The survey was conducted for three weeks in January among nearly 1,100 adult respondents living in Canada for at least one year.

The polling industry's professional body, the Marketing Research and Intelligence Association, says online surveys cannot be assigned a margin of error because they do not randomly sample the population.

The Canadian Press