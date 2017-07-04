CHEK News, Weather, Sports, and TV.

Victoria
Mostly sunny
16°C
 

Related Articles

CBC Regional News

Woman rescued from Surrey, B.C., ravine after being trapped for days
Woman rescued from Surrey, B.C., ravine after being trapped for days

Woman rescued from Surrey, B.C., ravine after being trapped for days

July 04, 2017
Vancouver Coun. Geoff Meggs named as John Horgan's chief of staff
Vancouver Coun. Geoff Meggs named as John Horgan's chief of staff

Vancouver Coun. Geoff Meggs named as John Horgan’s chief of staff

July 04, 2017
While some music festivals sing the blues, Surrey's FVDED strikes a chord
While some music festivals sing the blues, Surrey's FVDED strikes a chord

While some music festivals sing the blues, Surrey’s FVDED strikes a chord

July 04, 2017
Gaelic footballers mourn 'really nice guy' presumed drowned in B.C.
Gaelic footballers mourn 'really nice guy' presumed drowned in B.C.

Gaelic footballers mourn ‘really nice guy’ presumed drowned in B.C.

July 04, 2017
Hot, dry weather pushes fire danger to extreme
Hot, dry weather pushes fire danger to extreme

Hot, dry weather pushes fire danger to extreme

July 04, 2017
Surrey man drowns in Shuswap Lake
Surrey man drowns in Shuswap Lake

Surrey man drowns in Shuswap Lake

July 04, 2017
Low fees have B.C. doctors thinking twice about providing assisted dying
Low fees have B.C. doctors thinking twice about providing assisted dying

Low fees have B.C. doctors thinking twice about providing assisted dying

July 04, 2017
'It's just common sense': official warns people to stay away from Harrison Lake fire
'It's just common sense': official warns people to stay away from Harrison Lake fire

‘It’s just common sense’: official warns people to stay away from Harrison Lake fire

July 04, 2017

Canadian Press

Muslim prayers at Quebec zoo upset some people

July 04, 2017

City of Toronto apologizes for rapper’s language during Canada 150 performance

July 04, 2017

Ousted Manitoba backbencher plans legal challenge for right to cross the floor

July 04, 2017

Vancouver councillor, banker, strategist appointed to B.C. NDP leadership team

July 04, 2017

Health Canada testing Banana Boat sunscreen products as complaints mount

July 04, 2017

Groups welcome Alberta court ruling in Gladue case, hope it leads to change

July 04, 2017

CHEK Sports

HarbourCats confident in second half surge
HarbourCats confident in second half surge

HarbourCats confident in second half surge

July 03, 2017
Plays of the Week - July 3rd
Plays of the Week - July 3rd

Plays of the Week – July 3rd

July 03, 2017
Game On! - July 2nd, 2017
Game On! - July 2nd, 2017

Game On! – July 2nd, 2017

July 02, 2017
Junior Premiere Eagles set to host Provincial Championships
Junior Premiere Eagles set to host Provincial Championships

Junior Premiere Eagles set to host Provincial Championships

July 02, 2017
Victoria officially enters bid for 2022 Commonwealth Games
Victoria officially enters bid for 2022 Commonwealth Games

Victoria officially enters bid for 2022 Commonwealth Games

June 30, 2017
HarbourCats win third straight in dramatic 9th inning walk-off
HarbourCats win third straight in dramatic 9th inning walk-off

HarbourCats win third straight in dramatic 9th inning walk-off

June 30, 2017
Beautiful Gardens Photo Contest
Charity Pledge Program
Your Country, Your Story
Ticket to Go Contest

Top Stories

Vancouver Island doctors call for higher compensation for medically-assisted death
Vancouver Island doctors call for higher compensation for medically-assisted death

Vancouver Island doctors call for higher compensation for medically-assisted death

July 04, 2017
Bigger crowd, fewer arrests for Canada Day in Victoria compared to last year
Bigger crowd, fewer arrests for Canada Day in Victoria compared to last year

Bigger crowd, fewer arrests for Canada Day in Victoria compared to last year

July 02, 2017
UPDATED WITH VIDEO: Hundreds attend Big Gay Dog Walk in Victoria
UPDATED WITH VIDEO: Hundreds attend Big Gay Dog Walk in Victoria

UPDATED WITH VIDEO: Hundreds attend Big Gay Dog Walk in Victoria

July 02, 2017
Victoria welcomes 152 new Canadians in a special citizenship ceremony
Victoria welcomes 152 new Canadians in a special citizenship ceremony

Victoria welcomes 152 new Canadians in a special citizenship ceremony

July 01, 2017
John Horgan will be first Victoria-based premier in 84 years
John Horgan will be first Victoria-based premier in 84 years

John Horgan will be first Victoria-based premier in 84 years

June 30, 2017
Summer election? A look at whether voters want another B.C. election
Summer election? A look at whether voters want another B.C. election

Summer election? A look at whether voters want another B.C. election

June 29, 2017
Experienced sailor helped save two teens from drowning at Thetis Lake
Experienced sailor helped save two teens from drowning at Thetis Lake

Experienced sailor helped save two teens from drowning at Thetis Lake

June 28, 2017
Victoria's mayor backs temporary work camps to ease construction backlog
Victoria's mayor backs temporary work camps to ease construction backlog

Victoria’s mayor backs temporary work camps to ease construction backlog

June 27, 2017
Saanich police warn public of two sex assaults in Gordon Head
Saanich police warn public of two sex assaults in Gordon Head

Saanich police warn public of two sex assaults in Gordon Head

June 25, 2017
Fire crews try to contain Mount Arrowsmith fire
Fire crews try to contain Mount Arrowsmith fire

Fire crews try to contain Mount Arrowsmith fire

June 25, 2017

2015 Copyright CHEK Media