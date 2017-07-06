ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — Police in Abbotsford, B.C., say five people have been charged with multiple offences related to drug trafficking in fentanyl, carfentanil and cocaine.

A news release issued by the Abbotsford Police Department says a total of 33 charges have been laid against the men, some involving alleged firearms offences.

The men range in age from 18 to 22, and one of them is facing 17 charges.

Police say charges were laid as part of an investigation launched in January by the department's gang and drug unit, which specifically targeted people dealing in fentanyl and carfentanil.

The painkiller fentanyl has been implicated in over 1,300 overdose deaths in British Columbia, and carfentanil, which is used as an elephant tranquilizer, has also been detected in drugs that have caused multiple fatalities.

The Canadian Press