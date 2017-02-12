WATCH: Victoria has been named the most romantic city in the country by Amazon Canada. With the most romantic day of the year fast-approaching, here’s some last-minute and local Valentine’s Day ideas. Ceilidh Millar has your community story.

#1 – Tour Your Own City

You don’t have to have the budget of a world traveller to be a tourist in your own city. Take your sweetie for a romantic stroll through a local park, like Victoria’s Beacon Hill Park.

#2 – A Cinderella Story

Enjoy a horse-drawn carriage ride along Victoria’s spectacular inner harbour. Victoria Carriage Tours will drop you and your date off at your favourite restaurant, just in time for your Valentine’s Day dinner reservation!

#3 – Sweets For Your Sweet



Bring back the nostalgic pastime of exchanging Valentine cards with HeartGrams!

#4 – Random Acts of Valentines

If you’re single, not ready to mingle or in a relationship, spread Valentine’s Day cheer with others by giving out cards, treats or free hugs!