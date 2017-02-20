WATCH: Like, do you like or dislike the word like? University of Victoria professor looks at its 800-years history and purpose. Isabelle Raghem reports.

Like: A word students at the University of Victoria admit to using often and the focus of a professor’s forthcoming book.

Alexandra D’Arcy, a professor of linguistics at the University, has written a book called “800 Years of Like: Discourse-Pragmatic Variation in Context.”

“Nobody likes the word like and we’re fooled into thinking it’s new because we’ve only recently noticed it,” explains D’Arcy.

She says it’s been around since the 1700’s.

“It’s gone everywhere [around the world] because it went with the original colonizers, not with TV.”

While the use of the word may be frowned upon, D’Arcy says the word has purpose.

“We’re putting up signs that say ‘hey I’m going this direction, or you should go this direction if you want to keep following me and understand what I’m saying”. So they’re really useful devices.”

She argues the word can also make a conversation more interesting.

“I could say “then I thought… I’m gonna die”, but it’s a little more dramatic to say “I was like.. I’m going to die”. It lets you take something that happened in the past and recreate it as if it’s happening right now.”

“It is in fact telling you something about what’s going on, even if what it’s saying is these two people are really comfortable with each other such that they don’t think they have to monitor what they say”

Even if D’Arcy’s research doesn’t quite convince you of like‘s purpose, she says the word isn’t going anywhere. Like not anytime soon.

“800 Years of Like: Discourse-Pragmatic Variation in Context” is expected to hit bookshelves in August.