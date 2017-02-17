WATCH: B.C. Provincial Health Officer says opioid treatment options need to be expanded, including prescription heroin, to cope with crisis. April Lawrence reports.

New numbers released Friday by the BC Coroners Service show 116 people across B.C. died from overdose in January.

Here on Vancouver Island, seven people died in Victoria in January and fewer than five people died in Nanaimo.

As it looks to cope with the crisis, B.C.’s Provincial Health Officer is suggesting prescription heroin as a possible treatment for some with opioid addictions.

“Just like any other disease if you fail one treatment we try another treatment then we try another until we find a treatment that works,” said Kendall.

Tony Vaneck receives his daily dose of methadone at a Victoria pharmacy that specializes in addictions treatment.

Vaneck started methadone after his doctors cut him off the morphine prescription he had been on for 20 years.

The problem is, the methadone doesn’t help with his pain.

Vaneck admits he’s bought heroin off the streets to try to cope.

“Only when I couldn’t find any morphine cause you start getting sick,” he said.

It’s people like Vaneck, who have tried and failed to treat their addiction, Kendall says could be helped with new injection opioid treatments.

He says it’s been done for years in Europe and even at a clinic in Vancouver with much success.

“People’s health improved, their mental functioning improved, their social functioning improved they didn’t go out and get illegal opioids because they didn’t need to,” Kendall said.

Kendall admits there are a lot of hurdles to overcome before drug users have access to free, medical-grade heroin in Canada.

In the meantime he wants to see a similar injectable treatment, hydromorphone, more readily available.

He says prescribing opiate treatments, like hydromorphone or heroin, would actually be cheaper for taxpayers.

He says the average street user costs about $50,000 a year in social, medical, and policing costs, while the cost for those kinds of prescriptions is about $25,000 a year

Pharmacist Alan Vincent, who runs STS Pain Pharmacy which specializes in addiction treatment, wants to take it one step further.

He says rather than people doing street drugs in safe injection sites, you could have the hydromorphone, or some day even prescription heroin, injected at the pharmacy itself.

“If you were a drug dealer wouldn’t you be happy to know where the safe injection sites are? That’s where your clients would be so when you have a pharmaceutical grade substance you eliminate that kind of problem,” Vincent said.

They’re the kinds of solutions Tony Vaneck is hoping the province will consider, and soon.

“Just regulate it, and make sure people get what they need,” he says.

And with an overdose crisis gripping B.C. there’s a real possibility Vaneck’s hope could become reality.

