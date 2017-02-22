BC Hydro crews are trying to repair a substation fault that is being blamed for a power outage affecting 2554 customers in Victoria, Esquimalt and Saanich on Wednesday night.
The Township of Esquimalt posted this message on social media tonight: Large power outage at the Esquimalt substation on Devonshire road in
#esquimalt, #esqfire, #BChydro, DND on scene, please avoid area.
BC Hydro says crews are working on ways to restore as many customers as possible through remote switching.
