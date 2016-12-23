Couple loses everything in Malahat house fire

WATCH: Just days before Christmas, a Malahat couple has lost everything after their rental home burned to the ground. April Lawrence reports.

A fireplace is all that’s left of a home on the Malahat highway.

More than nine hours after flames first broke out, smoke still rises from the rubble.

Firefighters arrived to heavy flame after they were called out at 4 a.m.

“There was very dense black smoke, it was in the back corner, few minutes after actual arrival we had fire breach through the ceiling and roof and from that point it just progressed from there,” said Captain Nick Patterson, with Malahat Volunteer Fire.

According to the property owner the tenant was asleep inside when he was woken by his dog shortly before his smoke alarm went off.

He was able to escape in only his pajamas and call 9-1-1.

The man was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation and his dog was unharmed.

Fortunately his wife wasn’t home at the time.



According to the home owner, there were two propane tanks that exploded in the heat of the flames.

Malahat Fire, who was assisted by Langford Fire crews, admit the blaze was a challenge.

“It was very difficult, we don’t have any hydrants or anything in this district so water supply for us is really hard,” said Patterson.

Fortunately a creek runs through the property and they were able to draw from that.

“Once we established a solid water supply we were able to have aggressive fire knock down but until we got that supply we were just defensively fighting this fire,” he said.

While the home owner has insurance it’s unclear if the tenant does.

The man in his 50’s is now staying with family.

He lost everything in the flames except his pajamas, and the phone he used to call for help.

