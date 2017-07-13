Mount Arrowsmith Regional Park.

The Alberni Inlet Trail, the Log Train Trail and Mount Arrowsmith Regional Park have been closed due to an extreme fire hazard in the Alberni Valley.

According to the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District, hot and dry weather in the Alberni Valley has resulted in an increased wildfire risk and extra caution is needed to protect forests.

“In addition, an early and strong start to BC’s fire season requires that we all minimize demand for firefighting services,” said the district in a statement.

The Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District is under a campfire ban, excluding the fog zone.

Two Regional District of Nanaimo Trails Closed

On Wednesday, the Regional District of Nanaimo announced it had closed the Trans Canada Trail from the Timberlands Road trailhead by the Haslam Creek Suspension Bridge to the Harewood Mines Road trailhead at the region’s boundary in the City of Nanaimo due to an increasing fire hazard.

The 21-kilometre stretch of the trail is mostly part of private forest lands. Most company property will be closed to recreational users.

The closure also affects the CPR Regional Trail that goes from Cameron Lake to the old Arrowsmith ski hill.