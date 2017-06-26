West Shore RCMP have arrested two teenage boys after they allegedly damaged cars and a street sign early Monday morning.

At around 2:10 a.m., police were called to the 2800 block of Peatt Road in Langford for a complaint of two boys knocking down a street sign, jumping onto the hoods of cars and kicking off the mirrors of the car.

Police were able to locate the two suspects. They were arrested and released into the care of their parents with a Promise to Appear in court on Aug. 9.

“The prompt call to police with a detailed description of the suspects allowed officers to make an arrest immediately,” Cst. Alex Bérubé of the West Shore RCMP said.