Three Good Samaritans are being credited with saving the lives of two foreign exchange students who nearly drowned Tuesday. Tess van Straaten reports.

The View Royal Fire Department has confirmed that two people were transported to Victoria General Hospital after nearly drowning at Thetis Lake Tuesday afternoon.

According to the View Royal Fire Department, the two individuals were both 16-year-olds and were foreign exchange ESL students. At around 2 p.m., the two boys found themselves in distress.

“We’re not sure how they ended up in the water if they were swimming or fell in the water but during the course of their activity in water both came under distress and couldn’t swim anymore,” View Royal Fire Department Chief Paul Hurst said.

Two women on a paddle board and a man on a boat rushed out to help, Hurst said. The man on the boat was able to grab one of the students who had taken in a lung full of water and was one breath away from sinking.

“He literally saved this man’s life,” Hurst said.

The two woman on the paddle boards pulled the other student out of the water.

The students were brought to shore and the Good Samaritans called emergency services.

Hurst said they were unable to get the names of the three rescuers as they only gave a status update and left.

“Over the years we’ve, unfortunately, seen a lot of drownings and near drownings at Thetis,” Hurst said.

“It’s a very busy park with lots of visitors every year and it’s a good reminder if you can’t swim stay away from the water and if you do swim, know your limits.”