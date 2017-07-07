CHEK News, Weather, Sports, and TV.
Victoria
14°C
Home
News
Local News
Newscasts
Live & Recent Newscasts
CHEK Point
Vital People
This Week In History
Your Country, Your Story
News Personalities
News Links
Contact News
Weather
Sports
Local Sports
Game On!
WHL Hockey Highlights
Auto Sports
LPGA Golf Videos
HarbourCats Schedule
Links
Programs
TV Schedule
Live & Recent Newscasts
Supernatural
60 Minutes
48 Hours
Bones
Wheel of Fortune
Jeopardy
Everybody Loves Raymond
King of Queens
Judge Judy
Hot Bench
Trend
Cookin’ on the Coast
The Wealthy Life
CHEK Around
Out There
Da Vinci’s Inquest
Game On!
Flavours of the West Coast
Community
Sponsorship
Vital People
TC10K 2017
Island Farms Victoria Day Parade
Contests
Your Country, Your Story
Beautiful Gardens
Ticket to Go!
About Us
Our Story
Press Releases
Career Opportunities
Personalities
Mobile
Marketing
Advertise
Video Production
Corporate Video
Commercials / Video production
Events
Contact
Menu
Home
News
Local News
Newscasts
Live & Recent Newscasts
CHEK Point
Vital People
This Week In History
Your Country, Your Story
News Personalities
News Links
Contact News
Weather
Sports
Local Sports
Game On!
WHL Hockey Highlights
Auto Sports
LPGA Golf Videos
HarbourCats Schedule
Links
Programs
TV Schedule
Live & Recent Newscasts
Supernatural
60 Minutes
48 Hours
Bones
Wheel of Fortune
Jeopardy
Everybody Loves Raymond
King of Queens
Judge Judy
Hot Bench
Trend
Cookin’ on the Coast
The Wealthy Life
CHEK Around
Out There
Da Vinci’s Inquest
Game On!
Flavours of the West Coast
Community
Sponsorship
Vital People
TC10K 2017
Island Farms Victoria Day Parade
Contests
Your Country, Your Story
Beautiful Gardens
Ticket to Go!
About Us
Our Story
Press Releases
Career Opportunities
Personalities
Mobile
Marketing
Advertise
Video Production
Corporate Video
Commercials / Video production
Events
Contact
10pm Newscast – July 7, 2017
Posted By:
mastercontrol
on:
July 07, 2017
In:
News
,
Newscast
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Previous
Doctor’s warning to music festival attendees: ‘Be careful in the heat’
Next
Missing mushroom picker from Europe resurfaces in Northwest Territories
Related Articles
5pm Newscast – July 7, 2017
July 07, 2017
10PM Newscast July 6, 2017
July 06, 2017
5PM Newscast July 6, 2017
July 06, 2017
CBC Regional News
Doctor’s warning to music festival attendees: ‘Be careful in the heat’
July 07, 2017
Towns, airports evacuated across B.C. Interior as wildfires burn out of control
July 07, 2017
‘Hey! Listen!’ Legend of Zelda escape room gets Vancouver fans playing classic game in new way
July 07, 2017
Resident upset over Vancouver’s ‘Putin-esque’ park acquisition strategy
July 07, 2017
‘Your children could’ve died’: VPD officer scolds mother accused of leaving kids in hot car
July 07, 2017
2 men charged with mischief after climbing Lions Gate Bridge and disrupting traffic
July 07, 2017
Wildfire near Ashcroft, B.C., prompts evacuations
July 07, 2017
Vancouver Island RCMP officer charged in motorized scooter chase
July 07, 2017
Canadian Press
Missing mushroom picker from Europe resurfaces in Northwest Territories
July 07, 2017
Carolyn Bennett promises Canada will not let down families of MMIW
July 07, 2017
Canadian dies in Cuba, federal government confirms
July 07, 2017
Legal experts weigh in on Ottawa’s settlement with Omar Khadr
July 07, 2017
Four suicides in northern Ontario First Nations communities this week: spokesman
July 07, 2017
The Friday news briefing: An at-a-glance survey of some top stories
July 07, 2017
CHEK Sports
Matt Irwin reflects on improbable personal journey to Stanley Cup Final
July 07, 2017
North Saanich teen off to Pinehurst for golf World Championship
July 06, 2017
Cole Pickup says goodbye to home, Q Centre as he leaves for university
July 05, 2017
HarbourCats confident in second half surge
July 03, 2017
Plays of the Week – July 3rd
July 03, 2017
Game On! – July 2nd, 2017
July 02, 2017
Top Stories
Think your car doesn’t get hot on a 20-degree day? Think again
July 07, 2017
CRD urged to take action on Thetis Lake cliff jumping
July 06, 2017
Vancouver Island doctors call for higher compensation for medically-assisted death
July 04, 2017
Bigger crowd, fewer arrests for Canada Day in Victoria compared to last year
July 02, 2017
UPDATED WITH VIDEO: Hundreds attend Big Gay Dog Walk in Victoria
July 02, 2017
Victoria welcomes 152 new Canadians in a special citizenship ceremony
July 01, 2017
John Horgan will be first Victoria-based premier in 84 years
June 30, 2017
Summer election? A look at whether voters want another B.C. election
June 29, 2017
Experienced sailor helped save two teens from drowning at Thetis Lake
June 28, 2017
Victoria’s mayor backs temporary work camps to ease construction backlog
June 27, 2017
2015 Copyright CHEK Media
About Us
Our Story
Career Opportunities
Press Releases
Advertise
Contests
Ticket to Go!
Links
Personalities
Shows
TV Schedule
Jeopardy
Wheel of Fortune
Cookin’ on the Coast
Trend
Judge Judy
Hot Bench
CHEK Around
The Wealthy Life
Video Production
Video Production
Commercials / Video production
Corporate Video
Studios, Green Screen Rentals
Contact Us
Get the App