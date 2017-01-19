CHEK News, Weather, Sports, and TV.
Victoria
6°C
Home
News
Local News
Newscasts
Live & Recent Newscasts
CHEK Point
Vital People
This Week In History
News Personalities
News Links
Contact News
Weather
Sports
Local Sports
Game On!
WHL Hockey Highlights
Auto Sports
LPGA Golf Videos
Links
Programs
TV Schedule
Live & Recent Newscasts
Supernatural
60 Minutes
48 Hours
Bones
Wheel of Fortune
Jeopardy
Everybody Loves Raymond
King of Queens
Judge Judy
Hot Bench
Trend
Cookin’ on the Coast
The Wealthy Life
CHEK Around
Out There
Da Vinci’s Inquest
Game On!
Flavours of the West Coast
Community
Sponsorship
Vital People
TC10K 2016
Contests
Ticket to Go!
About Us
Our Story
Press Releases
Career Opportunities
Personalities
Mobile
Marketing
Advertise
Video Production
Corporate Video
Commercials / Video production
Events
Menu
Home
News
Local News
Newscasts
Live & Recent Newscasts
CHEK Point
Vital People
This Week In History
News Personalities
News Links
Contact News
Weather
Sports
Local Sports
Game On!
WHL Hockey Highlights
Auto Sports
LPGA Golf Videos
Links
Programs
TV Schedule
Live & Recent Newscasts
Supernatural
60 Minutes
48 Hours
Bones
Wheel of Fortune
Jeopardy
Everybody Loves Raymond
King of Queens
Judge Judy
Hot Bench
Trend
Cookin’ on the Coast
The Wealthy Life
CHEK Around
Out There
Da Vinci’s Inquest
Game On!
Flavours of the West Coast
Community
Sponsorship
Vital People
TC10K 2016
Contests
Ticket to Go!
About Us
Our Story
Press Releases
Career Opportunities
Personalities
Mobile
Marketing
Advertise
Video Production
Corporate Video
Commercials / Video production
Events
10pm Newscast – January 20, 2017
Posted By:
mastercontrol
on:
January 19, 2017
In:
News
,
Newscast
Previous
Japan PM pledges ‘unchanging’ allegiance to US under Trump
Next
Madonna on Trump: ‘We have gone as low as we can go’
Related Articles
5pm Newscast – January 19, 2017
January 19, 2017
10pm Newscast – January 18, 2017
January 18, 2017
5pm Newscast – January 18, 2017
January 18, 2017
CBC Regional News
Terrace, B.C. joins North Vancouver in putting climate change warnings on gas pumps
January 19, 2017
Fort St. John mayor wants to know why 911 dispatch being moved to Vancouver Island
January 19, 2017
Jury begins deliberations for accused human smugglers linked to MV Sun Sea
January 19, 2017
East Vancouver family grieves after accidental death of 15-month-old boy
January 19, 2017
How raising the smoking age to 21 could stop teens from smoking
January 19, 2017
Canadian Press
Mexican drug kingpin “El Chapo” to appear in US courtroom
January 19, 2017
Doctors consider removing George H.W. Bush’s breathing tube
January 19, 2017
Madonna on Trump: ‘We have gone as low as we can go’
January 19, 2017
Japan PM pledges ‘unchanging’ allegiance to US under Trump
January 19, 2017
3 killed, 20 hurt after car strikes pedestrians in Melbourne
January 19, 2017
CHEK Sports
Canadian Women’s Sevens head to Austalia
January 19, 2017
New quadrennial, new attitude at Rowing Canada
January 19, 2017
From Western Speedway to Daytona: UVIC Grad Josh Reaume aiming for breakout year
January 18, 2017
Belmont Secondary football star Dontae Bull verbally commits to Fresno State University
January 18, 2017
Victoria’s Jamie Benn snaps
January 17, 2017
2016 Top Stories
TOP STORIES OF 2016: Royal Visit to Victoria
December 20, 2016
TOP STORIES OF 2016: Victoria Police chief scandal
December 21, 2016
TOP STORIES OF 2016: The fentanyl crisis
December 27, 2016
TOP STORIES OF 2016: Victoria’s tent city
December 22, 2016
TOP STORIES OF 2016: Record real estate market
December 23, 2016
Top Stories
Plane crashes into power lines near Duncan
January 19, 2017
Central Saanich senior arrested for historical sexual assault
January 19, 2017
Pedestrian fatality after being hit by truck in Nanaimo
January 19, 2017
Bizarre Victoria crash being investigated for impaired driving
January 19, 2017
Anti-trump protests lead to pink wool shortage in Victoria
January 19, 2017
Suspicious man offered teen girl a ride in Colwood: RCMP
January 19, 2017
2015 Copyright CHEK Media
About Us
Our Story
Career Opportunities
Press Releases
Advertise
Contests
Ticket to Go!
Links
Personalities
Shows
TV Schedule
Jeopardy
Wheel of Fortune
Cookin’ on the Coast
Trend
Judge Judy
Hot Bench
CHEK Around
The Wealthy Life
Video Production
Video Production
Commercials / Video production
Corporate Video
Studios, Green Screen Rentals
Contact Us
Get the App