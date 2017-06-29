Victoria police are looking for a suspect after one person was pepper sprayed and other people were affected by fumes from the spray at the Bay Centre Thursday morning.

Sgt. Paul Brooks of the VicPD said they are looking for a male suspect had a can of pepper spray. After an interaction on the street at around 9:30 a.m., the suspect chased two people into the mall. Brooks said he then sprayed another innocent individual.

“It appears to be kind of a random thing,” Brooks said.

Brooks said the pepper spray was in a contained environment but did come outside a bit.

“The fumes are very powerful. It affects people’s respiratory system. So we had the ambulance come to deal with the victim as well as some of the other people who were affected by the spray.

According to Brooks, at least three people were affected by the spray but there also could have been more people dealing with the aftermath of the fumes.

A witness who spoke to CHEK News said she had a harm time breathing in the mall after the pepper spray was used. Anohter witness described a funny smell and burning eyes. She then stopped and left the mall.